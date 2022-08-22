House Of The Dragon's Matt Smith Addresses The Weirdness Of Episode 1's Brothel Scenes

Spoilers for "House of the Dragon" season 1 episode 1 to follow.

It's practically impossible to write about a "Game of Thrones" property without mentioning sex, so let's jump right in.

Thanks to the way "Game of Thrones" handled sex, any subsequent show set in George R.R. Martin's universe is going to have some baggage when it comes to the topic.

"Game of Thrones" drew plenty of criticism for its depiction of sexual violence. "House of the Dragon" showrunner Miguel Sapochnik said that "House of the Dragon" would "pull back" on the amount of sexual violence and only depict it "carefully" and thoughtfully."

"If anything, we're going to shine a light on that aspect. You can't ignore the violence that was perpetrated on women by men in that time. It shouldn't be downplayed and it shouldn't be glorified," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Even when the sex was consensual, "Game of Thrones" still caught plenty of flak for its use of "sexposition," or unnecessarily graphic depictions of the act that didn't move the plot forward. "House of the Dragon" is also trying to atone for that by only using sex as a way to illuminate its characters.

Now that it's out, it's clear that "House of the Dragon" is full of sex. "House of the Dragon's" first episode has two sex scenes involving star Matt Smith, who plays the volatile Prince Daemon Targaryen. Here's why Smith felt the scenes were necessary.

