What Happened To Wolverine's 'Hot Claws'? The Rise & Fall Of Logan's Worst Power

While Wolverine getting a new power in his hot claws isn't fondly remembered by most readers, Charles Soule admitted on X that he intentionally set up the story for writers to continue using or dismiss the surprising ability. "The story's set up so they could come back again if other writers want to use them – but they also don't have to," he tweeted. "I will always love the #hotclaws – but Logan's story will go where it goes, as it always does."

Unfortunately for Soule, future X-Men stories quickly abandoned the idea of Wolverine's hot claws. In Jonathan Hickman's (with artists Pepe Larraz, R. B. Silva, and Marte Gracia) "House of X/Powers of X" miniseries relaunching Marvel's mutants, Wolverine appears without his super-heated claws. Even when he is brought back to life by the X-Men via their resurrection protocols, he doesn't come back with his new abilities as the extra power is entirely ignored. It will be fascinating to see what powers changes — if any — the X-Men get in the new relaunch coming later this year now the Krakoan Era has come to an end.

Considering how drastic of a power change Wolverine's hot claws were, it's not surprising the idea was immediately abandoned. Resetting his abilities back to the status quo was the right move, as his complicated time under Persephone's capture and control with heat claws probably won't be remembered as one of the best story decisions involving Logan. But while it's likely this won't be revisited any time soon, you have to respect Soule and the creative team's attempt to try something different with Wolverine's powers, even if it ended up being largely inconsequential in the grand scheme of things.