Game Of Thrones Valonqar Theory - How HBO Ruined Cersei & Jaime's Endings

In High Valyrian, "valonqar" roughly translates to "little sibling," so naturally, Cersei's attention turns to Tyrion. In the books and on the show, Tyrion is looked down upon and called the "half-man," and it's widely known that his difficult birth led to the death of his mother Joanna Lannister — and though Jaime has some affection for his younger brother, Cersei absolutely despises him. She never says it outright in the series because they cut that part of the prophecy, but it's easy to understand that if it had been included in the series, it would have made her motivations much clearer where Tyrion is concerned.

"Valonqar" is an interesting word, though — because while Cersei and Jaime are twins (and also lovers), Jaime is just slightly younger than his twin sister (who's also the mother of his children who all die). As the series progresses, Jaime finds himself horrified by the lengths to which Cersei will go to hold and maintain power, even going so far as to break with her entirely and team up with Tyrion in the last two seasons. (He returns to her, but we'll circle back to that in a second.) Wouldn't it have been awesome if, upon realizing that Cersei is a bloodthirsty maniac who will stop at nothing to sit upon the Iron Throne, Jaime had killed her for the greater good of the realm, earning his nickname of "kingslayer" for the second time and for the same reason as the first time? Yeah, it would have. There's an even cooler option, though.