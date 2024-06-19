What Actors Have Said About Kissing Blake Lively

Penn Badgley knows a thing or two about kissing Blake Lively. Not only did he do it on-screen for six seasons from 2007 to 2012 as Dan Humphrey, the on-again, off-again paramour to Lively's socialite Serena van der Woodsen, but the pair also dated in real life from 2007 to 2010. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in 2015, a fan called in to ask Badgley about his best and worst on-screen kisses, and he was pretty blunt.

"I'll say Blake because we actually had a relationship at the time," Badgley quipped. "And worst? Maybe Blake after we broke up."

The two kept things professional — apparently hiding their breakup from the "Gossip Girl" cast and crew for quite some time — as the show eventually came to a close in its sixth season, finally revealing the identity of the titular blogger who spends the series spreading salacious rumors about all of the wealthy, privileged characters. As it happens, it's Dan Humphrey himself, which means that he was cyberstalking and insulting all of his friends for years; Badgley ultimately moved on to "You," a series that answers the question "what if Dan Humphrey also murdered people?"

Serena and Dan end up getting married during the last moments of "Gossip Girl's" series finale, but the two didn't end up together in real life. Still, Badgley looks back fondly on their time together. As he told Variety in 2023, he thinks their relationship stopped him from indulging in dangerous vices as a young star: "To be honest, I never struggled with substance. Blake didn't drink, and I think our relationship in some ways saved me from forcing myself to go down that road."