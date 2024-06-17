What Ryan Reynolds Really Thinks About Blake Lively Kissing Others On Screen

For actors in relationships, kissing other people is just part of the job description. It undoubtedly gets awkward at times, but hopefully, all parties involved trust one another that such kisses don't mean anything. When it comes to A-list couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Reynolds doesn't seem to mind when his better half locks lips with someone else.

During a chat with Elle Magazine, the topic of Lively watching him do some pretty scandalous stuff in "Deadpool" came up, so he was asked how it feels when the shoe's on the other foot. Reynolds responded, "I don't mind that as much. I don't mean that in a creepy way. What people don't realize is, there are 50 or 60 tired, hungry, overworked crew members standing directly behind them." By the sound of it, kissing scenes aren't as thrilling to film as they are to watch, so it's not like actors typically enjoy shooting such moments.

While Reynolds may regret taking the lead role in "Green Lantern" to an extent, it's also the movie that allowed his relationship with Lively to flourish, so it wasn't all for nothing. Reynolds was never the same after "Green Lantern" in part from this fortuitous relationship kickstarting in 2011 and persevering ever since. The two have had to watch one another kiss other people quite a few times, including one instance that was a bit much for Lively.