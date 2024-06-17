What Ryan Reynolds Really Thinks About Blake Lively Kissing Others On Screen
For actors in relationships, kissing other people is just part of the job description. It undoubtedly gets awkward at times, but hopefully, all parties involved trust one another that such kisses don't mean anything. When it comes to A-list couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Reynolds doesn't seem to mind when his better half locks lips with someone else.
During a chat with Elle Magazine, the topic of Lively watching him do some pretty scandalous stuff in "Deadpool" came up, so he was asked how it feels when the shoe's on the other foot. Reynolds responded, "I don't mind that as much. I don't mean that in a creepy way. What people don't realize is, there are 50 or 60 tired, hungry, overworked crew members standing directly behind them." By the sound of it, kissing scenes aren't as thrilling to film as they are to watch, so it's not like actors typically enjoy shooting such moments.
While Reynolds may regret taking the lead role in "Green Lantern" to an extent, it's also the movie that allowed his relationship with Lively to flourish, so it wasn't all for nothing. Reynolds was never the same after "Green Lantern" in part from this fortuitous relationship kickstarting in 2011 and persevering ever since. The two have had to watch one another kiss other people quite a few times, including one instance that was a bit much for Lively.
The feeling isn't quite mutual for Blake Lively watching Ryan Reynolds' sex scenes
Blake Lively has definitely had her fair share of sexy scenes over the years Ryan Reynolds has undoubtedly watched. Things got hot and heavy between Lively and Jason Clarke for "All I See Is You," and she bared all for "A Simple Favor." However, neither of those had the kind of cultural impact as Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool movies, and having to watch his sex scenes with Morena Baccarin was a "cruel and unusual form of torture" for Lively.
She spoke on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in 2016, sharing that she was on a flight for Father's Day with the couple's daughter, James, and many people were watching "Deadpool," which includes a full-fledged montage of sexual situations. She explained, "Everywhere I look, every screen is my husband in a sex montage throughout the holidays with another woman." Lively chuckles throughout the anecdote, so clearly, it's something she can look back and laugh at, but having a young daughter there with her likely made things tougher.
In a separate interview with "Good Morning America" in 2017, Lively confirmed the two have an understanding when it comes to such intimate scenes. "In general, it's nice to have somebody who understands what you're doing," she said. "Especially because our job is so weird. You have to be married to other people, it's all so strange. It's never normal, even when you're both doing it." Still, having to watch her husband do some strange stuff with mashed potatoes in "Deadpool" was probably pretty jarring for Lively.
Ryan Reynolds admits Blake Lively is a better kisser than ... Andrew Garfield?
Having a sense of humor about kissing other people clearly works in Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's favor. And sometimes, kissing other people isn't limited to the movies, as Reynolds kissed Andrew Garfield during the 2017 Golden Globes ceremony. Reynolds, nominated for the aforementioned "Deadpool," lost the trophy for best actor in a musical or comedy to Ryan Gosling in "La La Land." But Reynolds didn't go home empty-handed, as he could be seen smooching Garfield while Lively sits next to them, laughing and having the time of her life.
Reynolds spoke about the kiss when receiving the Man of the Year award from Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals group (later republished by US Weekly). When asked whether Lively or Garfield was the better kisser, Reynolds answered, "I'm going to go with my wife on that one, for a number of reasons." Although in true Deadpool fashion, Reynolds gave Garfield some props, too: "Make no mistake, Andrew Garfield is a wonderful kisser. Very generous. A real darting tongue."
Reynolds and Lively have one strict Hollywood rule, namely how they can't both work at the same time. This allows them to focus on their personal lives, and as long as they can do that with a level of trust and commitment, it shouldn't matter whether they kiss other people for work ... or Andrew Garfield at an awards ceremony.