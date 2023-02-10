Gossip Girl's Penn Badgley Had Some Hesitations About Playing Dan

During its six-season run from 2007-2012 at The CW, "Gossip Girl" explored the trials and tribulations of a group of Upper East Side Manhattan affluent teenagers. The teen drama went on to captivate youth pop culture much in the same way that "Beverly Hills, 90210" had in the 1990s. By the end of the series, the program had veered into implausible melodrama more than once even in light of its long-running soap opera appeal. But its cult status lives on. The show helped launch the acting careers of Blake Lively (Serena van der Woodsen), Leighton Meester (Blair Waldorf), Chace Crawford (Nate Archibald), and Ed Westwick (Chuck Bass).

Of the large ensemble cast, Penn Badgley, who played working-class student Dan Humphrey, would go on to play yet another brooding and mysterious part in Netflix's "You." For some, Dan and his on-again, off-again relationship with Serena formed one of the worst couplings on "Gossip Girl," but ultimately an enduring bond since the two married in the series finale. Surprisingly, Badgley had some initial hesitations about playing Dan even though the program became a hit, the "You" star has revealed in a new interview.

On an episode of "Happy, Sad, Confused" earlier in February, the actor was asked if it were true he read opposite Jennifer Lawrence during her audition for Serena van der Woodsen. Badgley revealed he turned the part down but the showrunners were adamant he would play Dan. "I do not think I contributed that much ... What everybody else brought to their characters I think was so distinct. I had no idea. Like, I was resisting it. To me, I was not the person to play that, to be on that show," he added.