This 2018 Blake Lively Comedy Is Getting A Second Life On Netflix

Blake Lively's comedy-thriller "A Simple Favor" is making waves on Netflix — roughly six years after it was first released in theaters.

Directed by Paul Feig and based on the novel of the same name by Darcy Bell, "A Simple Favor" tells the story of two mothers, Emily Nelson (Lively) and Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick), whose two young sons are the same age but who couldn't be more different as mothers. While Stephanie is a homemaker and "mommy vlogger" who makes videos teaching viewers how to make gluten-free cookies, Emily works for a fashion mogul, is constantly dressed in high-end designer clothing, and is much more hands-off as a parent (while still loving her son dearly). When Emily disappears, Stephanie and Emily's husband Sean (Henry Golding, "Crazy Rich Asians") are deeply concerned ... but also strike up a relationship, at which point they realize Emily may be watching them.

This funny, wild, and wonderfully campy comedy-thriller is lighting up the Netflix charts, and it's no surprise as to why. Jessica Sharzer's snappy script, the impeccable costume design — Lively's Emily exclusively wears red-soled Christian Louboutin shoes and crisp suits inspired by Feig's real-life apparel — and the dynamic between Lively and Kendrick all work together to create a truly twisty, turny ride, so it makes perfect sense that audiences are seeking it out after all these years. Plus, a sequel is on its way ... so maybe fans are gearing up for the second installment.