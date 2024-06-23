Pauly Shore's Richard Simmons Biopic Controversy, Explained

Actor and comedian Pauly Shore is set to portray legendary fitness personality Richard Simmons in a brand-new biopic, but before the project even has a name or starts filming, there's been plenty of controversy surrounding the production and Simmons' disdain and disapproval of it.

Simmons, who rose to fame in the 1980s and '90s for his energetic personality and enthusiasm promoting health and fitness — primarily on television – stepped away from the public eye in the mid-2010s in a concerted effort to stay out of the spotlight. Enter former star comedian Shore, whose career has largely flatlined over the past two decades after starring in "Encino Man" and "Bio-Dome" in the '90s. Shore played Simmons in the 2024 short film "The Court Jester," and announced earlier in 2024 that he was teaming up with The Wolper Organization for a new Simmons biopic where he'd play the title role.

Despite the actor's enthusiasm about playing the icon on the big screen, the reclusive Simmons shared that he didn't give Shore or the studio his approval to make the biopic: "Hi Everybody! You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore. I have never given my permission for this movie. So don't believe everything you read," Simmons wrote on Facebook. "I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist. I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful. Thank you for all your love and support."