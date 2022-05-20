Pauly Shore Just Teased A Sequel To One Of His Most Beloved Flops

Pauly Shore is one of those iconic actors that helped solidify the 1990s as a zany time of ridiculous language, pop culture references, and absolutely nonchalant and flippant attitudes toward authority figures. Shore's characters were often motivated to find some munchies in which to grind upon (which means "eat" to those not blessed by the 1990s), and some of his many roles saw him recruited into the army, driving country folks bonkers, and even hanging out with a recently thawed caveman.

Shore's general demeanor and incredibly distinct pattern of speech made him a pretty prolific fixture of those olden days, and he has continued to work in minor roles, cameos, television series, and just recently returned to a major film role in 2020's "Guest House" (via IMDb). In a 2011 interview with River Front Times, Shore said of his then day-to-day schedule, "About ten years ago, I hit this place where you're not popular anymore. Then you have to take the bull by the horns. There's victims and leaders. Leaders take charge of their life. I was dead as far as the industry went."

However, it looks like Shore has just teased a sequel to one of his other iconic movies from the '90s — but what could it be? Will we be seeing a "Son-In-Law 2," or might Shore and Andy Dick be promoted to Generals in "In The Army Now 2?" Turns out, the upcoming sequel will be yet another romp through a self-contained ecosystem that is ill-prepared for the likes of Shore.