Richard Simmons Denies Biopic Approval - Here's Why Pauly Shore Is Doing It Anyway
While biopics have been popular for decades, we've only been seeing more and more of them as the years have passed. Now we're set to see one that's likely going to stand out from the pack due to its subject. The currently untitled Richard Simmons film starring Pauly Shore will tackle the complex and meaningful legacy of the fitness guru.
However, there's at least one person who's not crazy about the idea — and that's Simmons himself. "Hi, Everybody! You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore," Simmons posted on Facebook. "I have never given my permission for this movie. So don't believe everything you read. I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist," he continued. "I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful. Thank you for all your love and support."
Even though the flamboyant public figure has rejected the movie, Shore remains committed to it. According to Variety, the actor issued a statement saying he is still ready to tackle the project. "I'm really excited about sharing Richard Simmons's life with the world," Shore said. "We all need this biopic now more than ever."
Pauly Shore and The Wolper Organization remain committed
Though Pauly Shore may not be the first person that you think of when imagining a biopic about Russell Simmons, it's hard to deny the resemblance between the two, particularly as Shore has aged. Furthermore, the performer seems to have a lot of passion for the upcoming film. "Simmons represented mental health, getting people in shape, and being his authentic silly self," Shore went on. "Whenever he was on TV, you could never take your eyes off of him, and he brought such a joy to his appearances that represented nothing but a good time."
Despite the fact that Simmons has been a public figure for much of his life, the eccentric fitness personality disappeared from the limelight in 2014. Though many feared that something had happened or that he was struggling, Simmons himself says that he just prefers to remain private. "No one is holding me in my house as a hostage," he told Today in 2016.
The Wolper Organization, which is behind the upcoming film, also released a statement, respecting Simmons' privacy despite going ahead with the project. "While we would love to have [Simmons] involved, we respect his desire to privacy and plan to produce a movie that honors him, celebrates him and tells a dramatic story," the statement read.