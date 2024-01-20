Richard Simmons Denies Biopic Approval - Here's Why Pauly Shore Is Doing It Anyway

While biopics have been popular for decades, we've only been seeing more and more of them as the years have passed. Now we're set to see one that's likely going to stand out from the pack due to its subject. The currently untitled Richard Simmons film starring Pauly Shore will tackle the complex and meaningful legacy of the fitness guru.

However, there's at least one person who's not crazy about the idea — and that's Simmons himself. "Hi, Everybody! You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore," Simmons posted on Facebook. "I have never given my permission for this movie. So don't believe everything you read. I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist," he continued. "I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful. Thank you for all your love and support."

Even though the flamboyant public figure has rejected the movie, Shore remains committed to it. According to Variety, the actor issued a statement saying he is still ready to tackle the project. "I'm really excited about sharing Richard Simmons's life with the world," Shore said. "We all need this biopic now more than ever."