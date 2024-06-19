Morena Baccarin's Honest Thoughts On Kissing Ryan Reynolds In Deadpool
In the "Deadpool" movies, it goes without saying that Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) and Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) definitely match each other's freak. She was a great romantic interest for the titular character in the original 2016 film, and even though she got fridged in a controversial moment from "Deadpool 2," she's been brought back to life to appear in "Deadpool and Wolverine." It's great news for Baccarin, even if she wasn't the biggest fan of having to kiss Reynolds in those earlier "Deadpool" films.
It seems Baccarin is one of many actors who got grossed out kissing their co-stars. While promoting "Deadpool 2," the actor spoke with People about having to kiss Reynolds, which sounds like a dream come true for many — but had one major drawback. "I keep saying that kissing him in that mask is like kissing a giant latex condom," she explained in a way that would make Wade Wilson himself proud. "It basically just smells like rubber the entire time."
Trying to kiss someone through a mask certainly sounds like it would present challenges, not only for kissing but for simply acting opposite them. Baccarin continued, "I feel like, when I looked at his face, it was harder to connect with him, with the person." Fortunately, audiences couldn't pick up on any difficulties in the finished product, as the pair have amazing chemistry. And Baccarin was a good sport working through a smell that's less than ideal in romantic situations.
Baccarin and Reynolds found the Deadpool sex montage challenging
Kissing Ryan Reynolds was the least scandalous thing Morena Baccarin had to do while filming the "Deadpool" movies. The first one features a sex montage of the pair, with each moment coinciding with a different holiday. Baccarin revealed on "Conan" that it took two days to film the entire arduous sequence. Conan O'Brien was astonished that it could take that long, but as Baccarin explained, "I think it took about two days to shoot because it was us making sweet love for an entire calendar year. So it was all the holidays, you know, so like we dress differently for every one." They apparently shot even more scenes, as Baccarin teased that some moments were left out of the final film.
Her scene partner, Reynolds, also found the experience excruciating. He spoke with The Fix (via Far Out magazine) about having to shoot the montage, saying, "It's not as titillating as it is just sort of funny, and horrifying at times. It was a year's worth of sex in one day." As daunting as it may have been, it's proven to be a hilarious sequence and a genuine Marvel nude scene that changed superhero cinema.
Morena Baccarin laughed a lot filming Deadpool
Morena Baccarin may have contended with long days and odd smells while filming the romantic scenes in "Deadpool," but she says she had a supportive cast and crew to help her get through it all. "There's a lot of laughing," Baccarin told Collider in 2015. "And that stuff is always uncomfortable, it's not fun for anybody involved. But we made the best of it and by the end of the day ... you get so used to each other."
It couldn't have been all bad, seeing as Baccarin will reprise Vanessa yet again in "Deadpool and Wolverine." Of the numerous small details to glean from the "Deadpool and Wolverine" trailer, however, it seems that Vanessa really only appears in a limited capacity. While it mostly looks like an adventure shared by Wade Wilson and Logan/Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), Baccarin has played coy about the extent of her role. In an interview with ComicBookMovie.com, Baccarin was asked if she thought it was time for Vanessa to turn into her comic book counterpart, Copycat, in the new film. She replied with a laugh, "I think yes. But I think she's also competing against a very large universe."
There are bound to be a ton of cameos in "Deadpool and Wolverine." But regardless of who's in the final film, there's only one person who can say they had a holiday-themed sex montage with the Merc with a Mouth.