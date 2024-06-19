Morena Baccarin's Honest Thoughts On Kissing Ryan Reynolds In Deadpool

In the "Deadpool" movies, it goes without saying that Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) and Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) definitely match each other's freak. She was a great romantic interest for the titular character in the original 2016 film, and even though she got fridged in a controversial moment from "Deadpool 2," she's been brought back to life to appear in "Deadpool and Wolverine." It's great news for Baccarin, even if she wasn't the biggest fan of having to kiss Reynolds in those earlier "Deadpool" films.

It seems Baccarin is one of many actors who got grossed out kissing their co-stars. While promoting "Deadpool 2," the actor spoke with People about having to kiss Reynolds, which sounds like a dream come true for many — but had one major drawback. "I keep saying that kissing him in that mask is like kissing a giant latex condom," she explained in a way that would make Wade Wilson himself proud. "It basically just smells like rubber the entire time."

Trying to kiss someone through a mask certainly sounds like it would present challenges, not only for kissing but for simply acting opposite them. Baccarin continued, "I feel like, when I looked at his face, it was harder to connect with him, with the person." Fortunately, audiences couldn't pick up on any difficulties in the finished product, as the pair have amazing chemistry. And Baccarin was a good sport working through a smell that's less than ideal in romantic situations.