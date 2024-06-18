The Bikeriders Review: Stylish Drama That Will Tire You Out Quickly

Tom Hardy's club leader is far more intriguing due to the glimpses of a mundane domestic life which stand in stark contrast to his evening and weekend outings with the boys, cracking beers and heads on the highway. But that's all these richer signs remain: glimpses of a more interesting drama, which would better interrogate the relationships these men have with day-to-day domesticity and the hobby that has become an all-consuming obsession. As the story traverses into more straightforward crime drama territory — with rival factions and aspiring bikers jostling for dominance over the club — the kitchen sink realism that adds some distinction to these cultural clichés fades further. This also largely comes at the expense of spending more time with Jodie Comer, whose mastery of the nails-down-the-chalkboard accent of her real-life inspiration easily puts her in a class above her male co-stars. It's thanks to the framing device of Danny Lyons (played here by Mike Faist) interviewing subjects for his book that we get as much of her within the movie as we do, as her recollections start appearing more infrequently the further removed from the crime drama her character becomes.

Jeff Nichols' utilization of this framing device can feel unfocused, not knowing whether to hone in on one specific interview which contextualizes the hyper-masculinity from a female perspective, or to include a wider array of voices from the book which he only includes intermittently. One of the best moments is actually from the latter camp, with Nichols' frequent star Michael Shannon appearing as — what else? — a grizzled biker, quizzed on his hatred for any man who'd go to college rather than work with his hands. It's the rare moment that gets under the skin of the men associated with this subculture at the time, drawn into its orbit for reasons beyond recapturing the glory days of their youth which never were. And yet, despite several interview subjects in a similar vein within the source material, Nichols largely leaves this well untapped. His conventional gangland drama spun out of it might be a much more commercial proposition, but staying strictly within Danny's viewpoint, discovering the hidden damage of these men alongside him, would have made for a far richer drama.

In interviews, Nichols has spoken of biker gangs being an early indicator of how tribalized American culture would become, and I left "The Bikeriders" wishing that I'd seen the more incisive movie he speaks about, which unfortunately only exists within his own head. It looks beautiful, and there are no weak links within the stacked ensemble, but it winds up feeling alarmingly empty. Just flick through Lyons' book instead — any photo you land on will have more depth than the vast majority of scenes here.

"The Bikeriders" hits theaters on June 21.