The Bikeriders: Everything We Know So Far

"The Bikeriders" is the newest feature from filmmaker Jeff Nichols, and will be his first since 2016, when he released both "Midnight Special" and "Loving." The film is adapted from a photography book of the same name from 1967, made by photographer Danny Lyon. The book visually chronicles Lyon's time as a member of the Chicago Outlaws Motorcycle Club, over the course of four years (via Amazon).

Nichols will be telling an original story, inspired by the book, about a motorcycle club in the 1960s, following them over the course of a decade as they go from a group of misfits to a dangerous gang. Like his previous films, Nichols will also be writing the screenplay and not just directing.

According to Variety, three cast members have been announced for the film: Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, and Tom Hardy. All three performers would be working with Nichols for the first time. It has yet to be announced which characters they will be playing.

Comer is the most acclaimed of the three performers, having won an Emmy with two additional nominations for her work in the BBC America series "Killing Eve." Hardy, meanwhile, received an Oscar nomination for his work in the 2015 survival drama "The Revenant," while Butler has drawn acclaim for his work in the titular role of the 2022 Elvis Presley biopic "Elvis." Comer was also in the 2021 movie "The Last Duel," giving all three performers prior experience in films loosely based on real events.

There is no word yet on whether Nichols' longtime collaborator Michael Shannon will be in "The Bikeriders."