Jennifer Lawrence Agreed To Her No Hard Feelings Nude Scene For One Reason

In the 2023 comedy "No Hard Feelings," Jennifer Lawrence does something that not many actors are bold enough to do — she goes fully nude without the help of a body double. Beyond that, the scene in question is a delightfully ridiculous one ... which is precisely why the actress agreed to do it in the first place.

Lawrence and her "No Hard Feelings" co-star Andrew Barth Feldman spoke to Variety that year about the movie, and as the Oscar-winner revealed, the people in her life thought that perhaps doing the scene would be the wrong move. "Everyone in my life and my team is doing the right thing and going, 'Are you sure? Are you sure? Are you sure?'" Lawrence recalled before concluding, "I didn't even have a second thought. It was hilarious to me."

To be fair to Lawrence, it is hilarious. In the scene, Lawrence's character Maddie — who has been paid by the parents of Feldman's Percy to seduce their son before college — entices Percy into skinny-dipping in the ocean, only to find that some local jerks have stolen their clothes when they leave the water. Maddie, undeterred, fights them all off completely naked; when they leave and Percy and Maddie fight, he throws herself on her car, also completely naked, to stop her from leaving.

"Every situation that these characters end up in, you're laughing your butt off," Feldman, who deferred from Harvard to appear in the movie, told the outlet. "We became so close instantly that nothing ever felt weird or unsafe. It was entirely professional."

"Even when I put my T-shirt over your head and motor-boated you? You felt safe?" Lawrence shot back, clearly joking, to which Feldman coolly replied, "I felt it was an exclusively sterile and professional environment."