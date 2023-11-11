The Hunger Games Producers Destroyed Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Return Hopes

After establishing herself as a talent on the rise with 2010's "Winter's Bone," Jennifer Lawrence became a household name and the face of a franchise with "The Hunger Games." Now, several years removed from the final installment, 2015's "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2," Lawrence still hasn't tired of the bow-wielding Katniss Everdeen — but that doesn't mean a return is imminent.

In June, when the actress was promoting her comedy "No Hard Feelings," she emphatically stated that she would be willing to reprise the role that made her famous. "Oh, my God — totally!" Lawrence told Variety. "If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent."

Unfortunately for Lawrence, the Hunger Games producers summarily squashed that dream. "Honestly, as much as I love Katniss, I think her story is complete," producer Nina Jacobson told Yahoo Entertainment. For Jacobson, Katniss' return hinges on Suzanne Collins, the author of the Hunger Games series. "And I think that Suzanne feels that her story is complete. But if that changes, and Suzanne has something she wants to say, and it involves Katniss, then I would be thrilled."