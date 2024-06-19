Star Wars: The Acolyte Connects Two Characters To Anakin Skywalker In One Big Way

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: The Acolyte" Episodes 3 and 4

In just four episodes, "Star Wars: The Acolyte" has already made some substantial additions to the galaxy far, far away. We get to see the Jedi Order of the High Republic era brought to life after years on the written page, a whole new generation of ships and gear, and most curious of all, some new Force factions.

"The Acolyte" Episode 3 — "Destiny," dives deep into the shared childhood of Mae and Osha (Amandla Stenberg), revealing the queer Force witch coven that raised them. The episode is full of rituals and new names for established ideas (the witches call the Force the Thread, for instance). It also suggests that Mae and Osha have something in common with Anakin Skywalker — being conceived not through normal biological methods, but through manipulation of the Force. Episode 4 continues to explore this idea, as Mae and Osha are drawn together.

On Episode 3, we learn that Mother Koril (Margarita Levieva), one of the coven's leaders, carried Mae and Osha to birth. However, the coven's matriarch, Mother Aniseya (Jodie Turner-Smith), claims to have "created" them, and it's her last name that Mae and Osha bear. Some have claimed that this plotline diminishes Anakin's significance, as he's no longer the first person to be created through the Force. However, there's still a lot we don't know, and regardless, it's pretty clear that Mae and Osha's origin story is much different than Anakin's.