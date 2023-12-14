Star Wars Once Implied Anakin Skywalker Was The Son Of Two Sith 'Fathers'

The question of Anakin Skywalker's parentage has always been a matter of debate among "Star Wars" fans. On one hand, his lack of an actual father can be read simply as a Christ-like "chosen one" allegory — the kind of religious, mythical inspiration that George Lucas openly embraced throughout his saga. But when a franchise develops as much lore and history as "Star Wars" has, people are going to speculate, and a few key texts over the years have lent credence to particular theories of Anakin's conception over others.

Some rumors hold that Lucas originally intended to confirm that Palpatine created Anakin with the Force in "Revenge of the Sith" but decided against it. This fits well with the notorious tale of Darth Plagueis told in that film, which details the efforts of Palpatine's former master to create life through the dark side. In the 2012 novel by James Luceno named after Darth Plagueis, this idea is explored in more detail. It's revealed that Plagueis didn't die until after Anakin was discovered on Tatooine, and in the book, he and Palpatine theorize that the existence of the child is proof that their dark side experiments worked.

Unfortunately for fans who ascribe to that theory, "Darth Plagueis" falls under the "Star Wars" Legends umbrella and is not considered part of the current canon. The Sith Lord himself has been kept quite mysterious since Disney took over the franchise, but the theory of Anakin being created by two Sith "fathers" has remained quite popular in the fandom.