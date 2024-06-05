Is Yoda Alive During The Acolyte?

The thing about watching a tale set an even longer time ago than we're used to in a galaxy far, far away is that it limits the chances of seeing familiar faces from elsewhere in the "Star Wars" story. Given that "The Acolyte" is set a whole century before "Star Wars: Episode I," there's not a strand of the Skywalker-affiliated story in sight (though X (formerly Twitter) has already theorized that a "Star Wars" prequel Jedi will make an appearance). Honestly, though, this is probably the most refreshing thing about Leslye Headland's cloak-and-dagger Jedi tale. But it doesn't mean that surprise appearances are completely off the table — particularly when it comes to legendary Jedi master and word jumbler extraordinaire, Yoda.

To quote Dagobah's chattiest local in "Return of the Jedi," shortly before he dies, "When 900 years old you reach, look good, you will not." This confirms that Master Yoda could be within the halls of the Jedi temple during the events of "The Acolyte" and may simply not be aware of Master Sol's (Lee Jung-jae) current investigation.

That said, with such important matters being addressed, is it possible that Master Yoda is being kept in the loop and is therefore teeing up a surprise appearance in a future episode? Possibly — but then again, Headland has provided some clarification regarding the use of cameos in "The Acolyte," and it might not be the answer some fans were hoping for.