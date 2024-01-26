What Happened To Armie Hammer And Where Is He Now?

This article contains references to domestic violence, suicide, and sexual assault.

Not long ago, Armie Hammer was one of the rising stars in Hollywood. A double role in David Fincher's acclaimed Facebook drama "The Social Network" in 2010 set him on a quick path to stardom. In the decade after, he co-starred with Timothée Chalamet in "Call Me by Your Name," appeared alongside Henry Cavill in the Guy Ritchie spy thriller "The Man from U.N.C.L.E.," and played the eponymous Wild West hero in 2013's "The Lone Ranger," among other roles. But none of those movies' plots are quite as dramatic as the story of how Hammer fell from box-office stalwart to Hollywood pariah.

In 2021, an anonymous Instagram account began publishing screenshots of text exchanges it claimed were sent between Hammer and a number of women. They detailed strange and, at times, violent sexual fantasies. In the months after, various women came forward to accuse the actor of abusive behavior. One ex told Page Six that Hammer had branded her with a knife during their relationship, carving his first initial into her skin. She also alleged that he had broached the topic of cannibalism, saying that he would like to remove and eat one of her ribs. Another ex shared a similar experience. In a January 2024 episode of "This is The Worst Podcast," comedian Brittany Schmitt said that she witnessed these same kinds of kinks during her own relationship with Hammer, but emphasized that everything she experienced was consensual.

As a result, Hammer was downplayed in the marketing for "Death on the Nile" – his last feature film to date — and removed from several other projects that had yet to start filming. So, where's he been since?