One Of Armie Hammer's Final Movies Before His Controversies Is Trending On Netflix
The following article includes references to domestic abuse and sexual assault.
In 2021, Armie Hammer starred in a movie called "Crisis," and that same year, his PR team experienced a different kind of crisis when allegations came to light accusing him of sexual assault and abusive behavior, including allegedly bringing up the idea of cannibalism to an ex. Where is Armie Hammer now? He's faded from the spotlight since this information came to light, but it appears people around the globe are taking to Netflix and checking out one of his final films to date — the aforementioned "Crisis," where he portrays DEA agent Jake Kelly.
According to FlixPatrol, the thriller about the opioid epidemic has cracked Netflix's Top 10 Movies in numerous countries worldwide, such as Jamaica and Costa Rica. It's unclear why the movie's trending, but "Crisis" has a stacked cast outside of Hammer, including Gary Oldman, Evangeline Lilly, and Michelle Rodriguez. Perhaps people are watching it in spite of Hammer rather than specifically to see him.
"Crisis" received a muted response when it came out, although Sandra Hall of The Sydney Morning Herald wrote, "It's a union of crime and politics of the kind that you might expect to find on one of the streaming services, but it's given extra heft by its broad canvas and ambitious segues."
Crisis was the second-to-last movie Armie Hammer starred in before his acting exile
"Crisis" came out in February 2021. A month prior, allegations began to pour in, so it was definitely bad timing for everyone else who worked on the film. There's a chance the controversy played a role in the movie being swept under the rug and grossing just over $1 million at the global box office. One more film would come out with Hammer playing a major role — 2022's "Death on the Nile" — and later that year, the docuseries "House of Hammer" came out and made things worse for the actor.
Hammer wasn't recast in the Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) murder mystery, but his presence in the movie was significantly downplayed. Hammer's "Nile" co-star, Gal Gadot, responded to his controversies, referring to them as "very complex." "Death on the Nile" was cursed pretty much all around, as it also starred Russell Brand, who espoused anti-vaccine beliefs and faced similar accusations of sexual assault in 2023. It's enough problematic behavior to fill the Nile.
As of this writing, Hammer doesn't have any upcoming projects lined up, seeing how he was dropped from virtually everything he was tentatively attached to when the allegations first surfaced. In May 2023, the sexual assault charges against Hammer were dropped, but it's safe to say his reputation is forever tarnished. "Crisis" is one of the last things people can see from him, and it's available to watch now on Netflix in certain countries.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).