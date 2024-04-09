One Of Armie Hammer's Final Movies Before His Controversies Is Trending On Netflix

The following article includes references to domestic abuse and sexual assault.

In 2021, Armie Hammer starred in a movie called "Crisis," and that same year, his PR team experienced a different kind of crisis when allegations came to light accusing him of sexual assault and abusive behavior, including allegedly bringing up the idea of cannibalism to an ex. Where is Armie Hammer now? He's faded from the spotlight since this information came to light, but it appears people around the globe are taking to Netflix and checking out one of his final films to date — the aforementioned "Crisis," where he portrays DEA agent Jake Kelly.

According to FlixPatrol, the thriller about the opioid epidemic has cracked Netflix's Top 10 Movies in numerous countries worldwide, such as Jamaica and Costa Rica. It's unclear why the movie's trending, but "Crisis" has a stacked cast outside of Hammer, including Gary Oldman, Evangeline Lilly, and Michelle Rodriguez. Perhaps people are watching it in spite of Hammer rather than specifically to see him.

"Crisis" received a muted response when it came out, although Sandra Hall of The Sydney Morning Herald wrote, "It's a union of crime and politics of the kind that you might expect to find on one of the streaming services, but it's given extra heft by its broad canvas and ambitious segues."