Armie Hammer & Dev Patel's Forgotten 2018 Thriller Gets A Second Life On Netflix

"Monkey Man" proves that Dev Patel knows how to make gutsy action flicks, but the actor was already familiar with the genre well before making his 2024 hit. In 2018, he starred alongside Armie Hammer in "Hotel Mumbai," another hard-hitting affair that combines visceral thrills with poignant social commentary. The movie wasn't a big hit upon release, but it's finally receiving the recognition it deserves thanks to streaming, with Netflix reporting that it's cracked the top 10.

"Hotel Mumbai" was inspired by the 2008 terrorist attacks at the Taj Hotel in the titular Indian city. The film's story follows the staff members as they protect themselves and others from various atrocities. Patel plays Arjun, a hotel worker who risks his life to keep the guests safe. Hammer, meanwhile, portrays a father who's determined to protect his partner and newborn child from the dangers around them.

Movies based on real-life horrors always risk being exploitative, but that isn't the case with "Hotel Mumbai." In fact, Patel only agreed to star in the action flick because it doesn't glamorize the horrors of the events in Mumbai. Furthermore, the story puts a different kind of hero at the center of the action, which was important to the actor when he signed on.