Armie Hammer & Dev Patel's Forgotten 2018 Thriller Gets A Second Life On Netflix
"Monkey Man" proves that Dev Patel knows how to make gutsy action flicks, but the actor was already familiar with the genre well before making his 2024 hit. In 2018, he starred alongside Armie Hammer in "Hotel Mumbai," another hard-hitting affair that combines visceral thrills with poignant social commentary. The movie wasn't a big hit upon release, but it's finally receiving the recognition it deserves thanks to streaming, with Netflix reporting that it's cracked the top 10.
"Hotel Mumbai" was inspired by the 2008 terrorist attacks at the Taj Hotel in the titular Indian city. The film's story follows the staff members as they protect themselves and others from various atrocities. Patel plays Arjun, a hotel worker who risks his life to keep the guests safe. Hammer, meanwhile, portrays a father who's determined to protect his partner and newborn child from the dangers around them.
Movies based on real-life horrors always risk being exploitative, but that isn't the case with "Hotel Mumbai." In fact, Patel only agreed to star in the action flick because it doesn't glamorize the horrors of the events in Mumbai. Furthermore, the story puts a different kind of hero at the center of the action, which was important to the actor when he signed on.
Hotel Mumbai isn't an exploitative action movie
The underdogs-versus-terrorists plot of "Hotel Mumbai" may make it seem like just another movie that ripped off "Die Hard," but that isn't the case. While it boasts some of the hallmarks of the prototypical action-packed siege thriller, Dev Patel assured audiences that it wasn't another riff on John McTiernan's action classic, nor is it exploitative of a real-world tragedy.
"We weren't going to make a Die Hard or a movie where the handsome American hero saves the day," he told Newsweek. "Even if your character was doing something selfless, firing a gun never turns into a "cool moment." And Anthony was bold enough to give screentime to the terrorists, including a scene where one of the [them] calls home; you start to understand the socioeconomic situations that breeds such mindsets."
"Hotel Mumbai" is a thought-provoking action movie that eschews popcorn thrills to highlight real heroes and the harrowing ordeal they experienced. The film isn't easy to watch, but it's proof that action movies can be much more than mindless entertainment, and it's a story that highlights real horrors that actual people had to deal with.
