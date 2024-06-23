What Happened To Kate Winslet After Titanic Is Heartbreaking & Gross

James Cameron's Oscar-winning historical epic "Titanic" made Kate Winslet into an internationally known superstar, but it also came with some really gross, unacceptable comments about her body type — and Winslet recently revealed it was extremely hard for her to endure that body shaming.

In an interview with Variety ahead of the Emmy nominations in July — where Winslet may well score a nomination for her utterly weird, perfectly performed lead role in the HBO political satire "The Regime" — Winslet admitted that, after starring in "Titanic," she fielded frequent criticisms of her body (as her interviewer Daniel D'Addario correctly points out, the perceived "beauty standard" at the time was bone-thin). "I actually felt a bit beaten up by it, truth be told," Winslet said to D'Addario, also revealing that she found it hard to open up to her family about the price of fame. "I had a lovely family, but all my family saw is 'My God, Kate's got work in a really big film.' One doesn't want to turn around to your mum and dad and say, 'It's really hard, actually.'"

D'Addario also notes that he spoke to Winslet after this year's Met Gala, and the actress told him she was perusing photos of her fellow Hollywood stars in their couture — and felt heartened. "I really was smiling, because every single image of the women on the red carpet, every woman is sharing their body in the way they want to, on their terms," Winslet said. "And knowing they can do that safely, because the media is not going to criticize them. And that is completely different from the way it used to be in 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002 ... This sh** went on for years."