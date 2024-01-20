Who Is The Youngest EGOT Winner In History?

Countless entertainers aspire to be an EGOT winner, but only a handful have achieved it. The term, coined by actor Philip Michael Thomas in 1984, stands for the four most prestigious awards in entertainment — the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. But while it took most of the 19 current EGOT winners decades to claim this illustrious status, one artist managed to nab all four awards in record time.

Songwriter Robert Lopez became the youngest-ever EGOT winner at the age of 39, having earned the title within the incredible span of just 10 years. His winning streak began in 2004 with a best original score Tony for the Broadway puppet musical hit "Avenue Q." This was followed by his first Daytime Emmy win in 2008 for the Nick Jr. series "Wonder Pets," where he was part of a musical team who took home the prize for outstanding music direction and composition.

In 2012, Lopez nabbed his first Grammy win for best musical theater album for "The Book of Mormon," which he wrote with "South Park" co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. But the life of Lopez and his longtime songwriting partner and wife Kristen Anderson-Lopez changed forever the following year, with the monumental release of "Frozen." Their hit song "Let It Go" not only dominated radio but also took award season by storm, scoring an Oscar in 2014 for best original song and completing Lopez's EGOT status. Yet this talented songsmith would soon make EGOT history once again.