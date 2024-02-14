Why Kate Winslet's Titanic Fame Was A 'Horrible' Experience

Fame can be a fickle mistress. Sure, money often comes with said fame — and with it, you could buy several ponies or perhaps a houseboat. Still, you can barely leave the house without being accosted by either fans or paparazzi and according to Kate Winslet, it's even more difficult when you're young. In an interview with Net-a-Porter to promote her upcoming series "The Regime," Winslet opened up about how her first major role as Rose DeWitt Bukater deeply affected her as a young performer and how her overnight fame made her life unpleasant for a time.

"It's different now," Winslet said, discussing the early days of her stardom. "Mia [Winslet's daughter who's also an actor] is very much her own person. [Young women now] know how to use their voice." As she put it, working on "Titanic" in her early 20s was stressful: "I felt like I had to look a certain way, or be a certain thing, and because media intrusion was so significant at that time, my life was quite unpleasant."

Winslet says that journalists frequently commented on the fact that after "Titanic," she stuck to smaller independent films like the 2000 period drama "Quills" or the 2001 biopic "Iris." As she revealed, that was the point. "I was like, 'Yeah, you bet your f***** life I did! Because, guess what, being famous was horrible.' I was grateful, of course. I was in my early twenties, and I was able to get a flat. But I didn't want to be followed literally feeding the ducks."