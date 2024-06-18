You Can Now Watch Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga At Home

"Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" is racing home quicker than you'd expect. May 24 saw the cinematic debut of the long-gestating prequel to George Miller's chaotic "Mad Max: Fury Road." The action epic, which features Anya Taylor-Joy replacing Charlize Theron in the titular role, released to extremely positive reviews. Despite considerable anticipation, "Furiosa" bombed at the box office, reportedly losing $75+ million for Warner Bros. Unsurprisingly, the film is coming to home video extremely fast. Fans can watch "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" at home on June 25.

"Furiosa" will be available to purchase or rent on all the usual platforms, including Amazon, Apple, YouTube, and more. Unfortunately, no streaming date for Max, the Warner Bros.-backed streaming service, has been announced as of this writing, but the action flick will likely show up there by the end of the year. While it's exciting that fans can rewatch the latest Mad Max entry from the comfort of their own homes, it's disappointing that "Furiosa" is leaving cinemas so early.

Released just under a month ago, "Furiosa" was a theatrical disaster in terms of financial receipts. During its fourth weekend, the film was only available in less than 2,000 domestic screens. With the pic heading to home video in a matter of days, the number of screens will likely continue to shrink. Those hoping to see Miller's vehicular adventure in cinemas should do so soon.