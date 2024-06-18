You Can Now Watch Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga At Home
"Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" is racing home quicker than you'd expect. May 24 saw the cinematic debut of the long-gestating prequel to George Miller's chaotic "Mad Max: Fury Road." The action epic, which features Anya Taylor-Joy replacing Charlize Theron in the titular role, released to extremely positive reviews. Despite considerable anticipation, "Furiosa" bombed at the box office, reportedly losing $75+ million for Warner Bros. Unsurprisingly, the film is coming to home video extremely fast. Fans can watch "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" at home on June 25.
"Furiosa" will be available to purchase or rent on all the usual platforms, including Amazon, Apple, YouTube, and more. Unfortunately, no streaming date for Max, the Warner Bros.-backed streaming service, has been announced as of this writing, but the action flick will likely show up there by the end of the year. While it's exciting that fans can rewatch the latest Mad Max entry from the comfort of their own homes, it's disappointing that "Furiosa" is leaving cinemas so early.
Released just under a month ago, "Furiosa" was a theatrical disaster in terms of financial receipts. During its fourth weekend, the film was only available in less than 2,000 domestic screens. With the pic heading to home video in a matter of days, the number of screens will likely continue to shrink. Those hoping to see Miller's vehicular adventure in cinemas should do so soon.
Why you should watch Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
"Furiosa: A Mad Max" saga is just the latest big-budget pic to be available on Premium Video on Demand just weeks after its release. The 2024 summer movie season kicked off with the Ryan Gosling vehicle "The Fall Guy" in early May. Just two weeks after its release, the theatrical version and an extended cut were made available on home video. This is a worrying trend, as the theatrical window continues to shrink for some of the more daring blockbusters released these days.
While it's devastating that these releases couldn't succeed due to word of mouth, "Furiosa" isn't a critical misfire. In fact, it's one of the most celebrated releases of the year, making it a must-watch for action junkies. Looper critic Reuben Baron gave "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" an 8/10 rating, praising the epic for its action sequences and lead performances, particularly singling out Chris Hemsworth's gleefully devious turn as Dementus. Most critics agree with Baron's assessment, as the Mad Max prequel boasts a whopping 90% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences are also in love with it, with users on the film-centric social media site Letterboxd giving it an average score of 3.9 out of 5.
Bringing "Furiosa" to life was no small task, as filming took nearly 6 months. The production process was so overwhelming and stimulating that Anya Taylor-Joy was traumatized by her Mad Max experience. Ultimately, Miller, Taylor-Joy, and the rest of the crew's efforts led to one 2024's best films.