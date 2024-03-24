Mad Max: The Real Reason Anya Taylor-Joy Replaced Charlize Theron As Furiosa

Fans of "Mad Max: Fury Road" are getting pumped for director George Miller's highly anticipated prequel "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga." Still, many might be asking one big question: why is Anya Taylor-Joy playing the lead character instead of Charlize Theron, who originated the role of the desert warrior in "Fury Road"?

Miller sat down with Empire Magazine to clear that up (via IGN), and his reasoning is honestly pretty sound — he didn't want to employ tricky de-aging technology to Theron and run the risk of that becoming a huge distraction. If the timeline had been different, Theron could have played Furiosa twice, but as Miller told the outlet, he didn't feel like de-aging techniques should be the defining story surrounding "Furiosa."

"It definitely would have been Charlize [had Furiosa been filmed before 'Fury Road']," Miller said. "I began thinking, 'Oh, maybe we could do de-aging.' Then I watched really masterful filmmakers like Ang Lee and Martin Scorsese, doing 'Gemini Man' and 'The Irishman,' and I saw that it hadn't been licked. All you'd be watching is, 'Look how well the technology works?' It would not have been persuasive." So how did Miller and his team end up choosing Taylor-Joy for the role?