The Acolyte's Biggest Lightsaber Rule 'Breaks' Star Wars Canon - Or Does It?

During "Star Wars: The Acolyte," Mae (Amandla Stenberg) says, "A Jedi doesn't pull her weapon unless prepared to kill." But that statement isn't necessarily followed up by what occurs in "Star Wars" canon — or even in "The Acolyte" itself. To wit, Yord Fandar (Charlie Barnett) pulls out his yellow lightsaber during the course of the series and uses it as a flashlight. Lightsabers are used as a light source in the animated "Clone Wars" series as well.

There are multiple examples of other Jedi using their lightsabers for reasons that have nothing to do with protecting themselves or others that stretch far beyond this moment, like Qui-Gon Gin (Liam Neeson) using his lightsaber to cut through the blast door of a ship in "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace." Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) even uses his as a cutting tool to get inside his deceased tauntaun to avoid freezing to death in "Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back."

That's one heck of a Jedi mind trick. But, on the other hand, Mae might simply be working with the knowledge she has from her own life experience, where members of the Jedi are feared veterans of a scarring war that has left the remaining members of the order notorious throughout the galaxy as fierce peacekeepers. And there might be an even deeper reason for Mae's comment.