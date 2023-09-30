Star Wars Reveals Why Anakin Skywalker Doesn't Like Sand (Prepare To Cry)

There are three key things that nearly every "Star Wars" fan knows about Anakin Skywalker: he becomes Darth Vader, he's Luke and Leia's father, and he really, truly does not like sand. Indeed, Anakin's (Hayden Christensen) scene from "Star Wars: Episode 2 — Attack of the Clones," in which he angrily rebukes sand as "coarse, and rough, and irritating" has become one of the most-quoted and oft-memed lines from the "Star Wars" prequel films. Many fans have characterized this piece of dialogue as silly and awkwardly-worded, but there's actually a far less humorous reason in-universe for why Anakin hates sand so much.

In the canonical 2022 comic "Star Wars: Darth Vader #26," it's revealed that Anakin actually once suffered a traumatic incident involving sand when he was a young boy growing up on Tatooine. In a flashback to the event, a young Anakin is separated from his mother Shmi Skywalker by a vicious sandstorm. As the wind whips, it seems for an instant that all hope is lost, but the future Jedi eventually manages a tearful reunion with Shmi and promises that the two will never be separated again. Of course, fans already know that things don't end well for Shmi, with her death at the hands of the Tusken Raiders in "Attack of the Clones" inevitably separating her from her son.