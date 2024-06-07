Star Wars: The Acolyte's Lightsabers May Reveal A Different Kind Of Jedi Mind Trick

One can always carbon date the era of any "Star Wars" project via the look of a lightsaber. "The Acolyte," however, features unostentatious weapons that might hint that the entire Jedi organization is performing a different sort of mind trick on those watching them – a simple gesture of visual shorthand to confirm to evildoers they mean business and are a force to be reckoned with, due to the military nature of their sabers.

"The Acolyte" takes place roughly around 132 BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin), decades prior to the first events related to the Skywalker Saga. The lightsabers brandished by the Jedi during the first few episodes of the show are notably plain — which is surprising, because 132 BBY is smack dab in the middle of an era of general peace for the galaxy. Usually, in times of peace, lightsabers tend to be flashier in appearance as opposed to highlighting form and function.

This might be because of where "The Acolyte" sits on the galactic timeline. In 232 BBY, the Jedi participated in the Nihil Conflict. Conducted under the Guardian Protocols, this war has the Jedi acting as an armed force, and they have moved in a military fashion since the war ended. It's been 100 years, and yet the lightsabers used by the Jedi who confront Osha (Amandla Stenberg) in Episode 1 still reflect this mindset. It's worth noting, however, that lightsabers definitely change again over the next 100 years.