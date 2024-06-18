The Boys Season 4 Theory Will Have You Looking Twice At Hughie's Mom

Contains possible spoilers for "The Boys" Season 4

"The Boys" Season 4 is set to blow us all away, and with only a few episodes out so far, it's clear not everything is how it seems. Sister Sage (Susan Heyward), as the smartest person on the planet, clearly has some machinations at play we can only begin to understand. Additionally, a popular fan theory has emerged suggesting Joe Kessler, played by the familiar face of Jeffrey Dean Morgan, is a hallucination due to the fact we've only seen Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) interact with him so far. However, a lesser-seen theory suggests Butcher may not be the only one seeing things.

TikToker @mattochatto points out how Butcher might be seeing visions of Kessler due to some side effects of the V24 he took during Season 3. Hughie (Jack Quaid) also took V24, so the theory is that he's also hallucinating his mother, Daphne (Rosemarie DeWitt), coming back into his life. Similar to Kessler, we've only seen Hughie physically interact with Rosemarie so far, as his father, Hugh (Simon Pegg), has fallen into a coma following a stroke. After three episodes, we haven't even seen her speak to a doctor, so there's a chance Hughie is dealing with some demons with this vision.

Looper's review of "The Boys" Season 4 calls it the wildest superhero story around. But in addition to the carnage and prominent shots of people's private parts, the new season could see the characters work out some inner turmoil with these potential hallucinations.