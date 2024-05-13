Why The Boys Season 4 Is Going To Blow You Away

Hollywood has been through a lot as an industry since "The Boys" Season 3 aired on Amazon Prime. SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America members went on strike, bringing Tinseltown to a virtual standstill with demands for better pay and clarity on the use of artificial intelligence. At the same time, the superhero movie and TV trend began winding down after more than a decade of domination, with The New York Times asking, "Is this the endgame for the age of heroes?" The outlet cited Marvel's downturn in fortunes as an example, but one superhero property that still has its edge is "The Boys."

Fans have been waiting for almost two full years to see "The Boys" come back to Amazon Prime Video, and they can finally get excited now that the Season 4 premiere date — June 13, 2024 — has been announced. The hit show, which was created by writer Eric Kripke and is based on a graphic novel series of the same name, has been subverting audience expectations of the superhero genre since its premiere in 2019. As such, it holds a unique place in the comic book media landscape, and this has seemingly kept it safe from the spreading superhero fatigue. Based on what we know about Season 4 so far, it looks like "The Boys" will continue to shock, delight, and fascinate viewers.