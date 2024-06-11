The Boys Season 4: Why Joe Kessler Looks So Familiar

"Grey's Anatomy" has seen plenty of heartache, but perhaps none endured more on "Grey's Anatomy" than Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Denny Duquette, Jr. This poor guy needs a new heart, gets it replaced, marries his doctor, and then breaks her heart after he dies from a stroke. Morgan turned the charm up to 11 wooing Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) from the comfort of his hospital bed. Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be when he was killed off with a death that even led the show's creator, Shonda Rhimes, to cry while writing it. Morgan was fully aware that the show's popularity was booming with every season and did everything he could to stick around on the drama.

Speaking to Sean Evans on Hot Ones, Morgan acknowledged his time on "Grey's Anatomy," saying, "That character, Denny, and that love story with Izzie kind of took the world by storm. I knew how f—ing lucky I was to be there." When it came time for his character to kick the bucket, Morgan pleaded for a rewrite. "I was like, 'Please don't kill me! I will do anything.' I did. I begged her." Even so, the actor was grateful for the part that paved the way to his next big role. "Being Denny, where I never got out of bed, is why Zack Snyder hired me to be the Comedian [in 'Watchmen']. That's how special that was."