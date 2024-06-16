One House Of The Dragon Star Refuses To Watch Game Of Thrones

Actors who appear in spin-offs or reboots of any kind sometimes elect not to watch the original version, which makes sense; it could serve as too much of an influence on their performance in the end. Steve Carell, who played the lead role of Michael Scott on the American version of "The Office," quite famously didn't watch the original British version starring Ricky Gervais because he was nervous that he would adopt too many of Gervais' mannerisms and not make the role his own. With that in mind, it's pretty easy to understand why Ewan Mitchell, who plays Prince Aemond Targaryen on the "Game of Thrones" spin-off and prequel "House of the Dragon," hasn't seen the show that was once the most popular series on television.

"I haven't seen the original 'Game of Thrones,'" Mitchell told ComicBook.com ahead of the acclaimed show's Season 2 premiere. "I have a confession to make. I've never seen it and I didn't want to watch it going into this role. I didn't want it to inform my decisions in any way, shape, or form, you know, whether it be consciously or subconsciously. I wanted to bring something fresh. Aemond is one of a kind, you know."

This may well be a wise decision on Mitchell's choice — but let's back up for a moment. Who exactly is Aemond, and why is he, as Mitchell put it, "one of a kind?"