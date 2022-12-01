The Rings Of Power Season 2 Will Bring A Lot Of New Faces To Middle-Earth

It's not a J.R.R. Tolkien project without tons of characters, and since the plot of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" unfolds all across the Middle-earth, this rings doubly true for Prime Video's massive fantasy show. While there are a few ostensible main characters, they tend to run in very different circles for much of the time, all interacting with many different characters in their various locations.

Since the ending of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 1 makes clear that the story is only beginning, it makes sense that the show would want to double down on everything for the upcoming Season 2. It remains to be seen how the sophomore season can surpass the visual splendor of the inaugural one, but Amazon Studios' new cast announcements confirm that the "more is more" approach will most likely continue on the character front. Let's take a look at the many new faces who will join the cast of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" in Season 2.