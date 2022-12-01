The Rings Of Power Season 2 Will Bring A Lot Of New Faces To Middle-Earth
It's not a J.R.R. Tolkien project without tons of characters, and since the plot of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" unfolds all across the Middle-earth, this rings doubly true for Prime Video's massive fantasy show. While there are a few ostensible main characters, they tend to run in very different circles for much of the time, all interacting with many different characters in their various locations.
Since the ending of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 1 makes clear that the story is only beginning, it makes sense that the show would want to double down on everything for the upcoming Season 2. It remains to be seen how the sophomore season can surpass the visual splendor of the inaugural one, but Amazon Studios' new cast announcements confirm that the "more is more" approach will most likely continue on the character front. Let's take a look at the many new faces who will join the cast of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" in Season 2.
Six to play mysterious roles, and one recast orc leader
Amazon Studios has announced no less than seven new cast members for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 2. The new actors who are heading for Middle-earth include Ben Daniels, who's had roles in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," "The Crown" and "Jupiter's Legacy," among many others. Other new arrivals are "1917" and "Hanna" star Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen "Zates" Atour of "The Witcher" fame, and prolific stage and screen actor Nicholas Woodeson. "Sandman," "The Last Duel" and "Peaky Blinders" star Sam Hazeldine (pictured) is also joining the show, as are stage actors Nia Towle and Amelia Kenworthy. "Rings of Power" Season 2 will actually be Kenworthy's small screen debut.
At this point of production, Amazon Studios quite naturally avoids revealing the characters the new cast members will play, with one notable and somewhat surprising exception. Hazeldine is set to take over the role of "Rings of Power" orc leader Adar, who is played by Joseph Mawle in Season 1. At this time, it's unclear why Mawle is departing the series, but count on Looper to keep you informed about this and other "Rings of Power" casting news.