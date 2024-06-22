Denzel Washington's The Equalizer Movies Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes

When it comes to vigilante action movies, audiences can't go wrong with Denzel Washington's "The Equalizer" franchise. Many might not know that the Antoine Fuqua-directed trilogy is based on a 1985 television series that's, unfortunately, impossible to watch today. However, audiences, continue to eat up Washington's films, as the franchise's three releases have made north of $560 million worldwide. In an era where movie stars seem to have disappeared, the "Training Day" actor remains a major draw who still has a tight hold over the general public.

"The Equalizer" trilogy follows the exploits of Robert McCall. The first pic introduces him as a retired intelligence agent who lives a seemingly average existence as a retail employee worker. Sensing injustice in the world, the character sheds away his humble life and utilizes his special skills to rid the world of evil. It's a relatively simple premise, but one that lends itself well to brilliantly staged action sequences. Each film in the trilogy continues to expand upon the character's psyche and the lengths he goes to protect the world and those he holds dear.

The series seemingly wrapped up with its third entry and it's unclear at this junction if "The Equalizer 4" will ever happen. But seeing as Fuqua's flicks are major financial winners, it wouldn't be surprising if the director and Washington returned for a fourth flick. While their box office receipts are consistent, their critical ratings aren't. Though "The Equalizer" projects have never been major critical darlings, there's one picture in the series that stands above the rest — at least according to Rotten Tomatoes critics.