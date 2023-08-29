Rotten Tomatoes Critics Call Equalizer 3 A Solid 'Dad' Movie

Denzel Washington has been one of Hollywood's biggest and most iconic stars for decades now, and like many of his peers, he's aging... but he can still take down a whole bunch of bad guys and barely break a sweat. Washington's on-screen badassery is on display once again in the third "Equalizer" film, where he revisits his iconic character Robert McCall, who has moved to Italy to try and start over after a violent life. Unsurprisingly, this plan doesn't come to pass.

The film is directed by Antoine Fuqua, who also helmed 2014's "The Equalizer" and 2018's "The Equalizer 2," and it also reunites Washington with Dakota Fanning, who appeared alongside the star in 2004's "Man on Fire." So what do critics think of the third in this trilogy? First of all, don't worry; if you haven't seen either of the other "Equalizer" movies, all you need to know is that Denzel is basically a murder machine. As Liz Shannon Miller at Consequence wrote, "If you're intrigued by the idea of watching Denzel Washington straight-up murder a crap-ton of bad guys this weekend, but have never Equalized before now, don't worry about being lost — The Equalizer 3 is exceptionally accessible for newcomers."

Overall, critics are mixed on the movie — but feel certain that dads across the world will like it. Here's what they had to say about "The Equalizer 3" over on Rotten Tomatoes.