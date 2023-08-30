The Equalizer 4 - Will It Ever Happen?
"The Equalizer" is an origin story depicting how Robert McCall (Denzel Washington), a fastidious middle-aged widower, becomes a vigilante. Robert is friendly but evasive about his past; He has insomnia and frequents a diner where he reads novels. Eventually, he befriends an underage sex worker, Teri (Chloë Grace Moretz). After she is hospitalized by a client, Robert kills her pimp and his cronies, who are the Boston arm of a Russian organized crime syndicate. Although Robert wants to leave the violence of his life as an intelligence operative behind, he resolves to use his skills to help the helpless.
In "The Equalizer 2," Robert embraces his role as a vigilante and becomes a Lyft driver. He continues helping people anonymously, but things get personal when his friend and former colleague, Susan Plummer (Melissa Leo), is murdered in Brussels while investigating a suspicious murder-suicide. After her husband, Brian Plummer (Bill Pullman), asks Robert to find her killer, Robert discovers his old covert team is responsible for Susan's death, and Robert goes on a rampage to exact revenge.
If you've seen the trailers for "The Equalizer 3" you already know the film takes Robert to Southern Italy where he must contend with the mafia. The film is being touted as the last installment in Antoine Fuqua's trilogy. Any film fanatic knows studios are reluctant to drop the curtain on a franchise as popular and financially successful as this one, so stick with us as we explore whether "The Equalizer 4" will ever happen.
Why isn't The Equalizer 4 happening yet?
Considering "The Equalizer 3" is coming to theaters in September 2023, wondering if there will be a fourth film in the series might seem like we are getting ahead of ourselves. Still, film development can take years, and it isn't unusual for studios to look far into the future while charting their course. For example, Lionsgate announced "John Wick 5" was in the pipeline as early as 2020, saying they would shoot the fourth and fifth film back-to-back. Although this plan didn't come to fruition, some series were filmed right after each other.
After the tremendous success of "Back to the Future," director Robert Zemeckis shot the second and third films consecutively and delivered the movies to the ravenous public who had waited four years for a follow-up. Additionally, Quentin Tarantino's "Kill Bill" was filmed as one movie, but broken into two volumes in post-production. Similarly, the final book in "The Twilight Saga" was made into two films that were shot back-to-back.
This isn't the case with "The Equalizer" franchise, as there are significant time gaps between each film. The first movie dropped in September 2014, the second film was released in July 2018, and "The Equalizer 3" hits theaters in September 2023, nine years after the first film. The storyline explored in the series works with the gaps of time between the films because it is an ongoing journey about a man trying to run from his past, but ultimately embracing his unique gifts to protect others.
What Antoine Fuqua has said about The Equalizer 4
If you're a big fan of the "Equalizer" franchise, don't get too excited about the possibility of a fourth film in the series. Antoine Fuqua put the kibosh on him and Denzel Washington making a fourth "Equalizer" film together. "I don't see another one in it for me," Fuqua told Total Film Magazine, adding, "From my conversations with Denzel, this is the final one [for him] as well."
Still, Fuqua revealed more about the plot of "The Equalizer 3," saying Robert goes to battle with a new generation of the Italian mafia. "They're a little edgier, a little more aggressive. It feels dangerous because it's not just drugs and stuff. You're dealing with terrorists even more now," Fuqua explained. The director shared that Robert is "less sure of his place in the world," to Empire.
"This is it," Fuqua told Empire, adding, "Robert McCall, the working-man hero, at some point he's got to walk away from it." In the full interview with Empire Magazine, Fuqua elaborated, "It feels like a good place to leave him," and Washington implied this isn't what the studio wanted to hear. "No, they don't want to hear that," Fuqua agreed. "Somewhere out there they see a 4 or 5 or whatever."
So there you have it. The studio might move forward with another film, but Fuqua won't be at the helm.
What Denzel Washington said about The Equalizer 4
Robert McCall is the only character Denzel Washington has reprised during his long and illustrious career, and "The Equalizer" is the only franchise he has participated in. When embarking on the first film, the actor revealed he was unaware that he was signing up for a franchise, telling Empire he "definitely didn't know that when we did the first one. I didn't know how it would end." Still, the actor admitted to ET the reason he reprised this role once again was because it felt like "unfinished business."
"I don't want to say he's found happiness, and I don't want to give it all away, but he meets someone lovely, he's in a lovely town and he seems to be at peace," Washington told Empire, adding, "That seems to be a good place to stop." During the full interview, the actor elaborated, saying, "Which lends itself to saying there shouldn't be another one. I know the studio don't want to hear that."
"This is the end for me. It may not be the end, they may do another one, but it's the end for me," Washington told ET, joking that even a huge payday couldn't convince him to reprise the role for a fourth time, with the sneaky caveat, "Never say never." Both Washington and Antoine Fuqua confirming the studio might make another film suggests the subject has been broached, and the studio is open to the possibility of "The Equalizer 4."
What could be explored in The Equalizer 4?
Antoine Fuqua and Denzel Washington have both said "The Equalizer 3" is Robert McCall's swan song and their last installment of the franchise. A new film in the series could be a spin-off with an existing character from the franchise becoming a new vigilante intent upon protecting the disenfranchised. Until we know how "The Equalizer 3" ends, and what new characters are introduced in the third film, it is hard to speculate about specific ideas that could be explored in a fourth film.
A character introduced in "The Equalizer 3" could be inspired by Robert's commitment to protecting those who can not defend themselves and take on his crusade so he can retire. Robert has always decimated the people he has gone to battle with, but since this is Washington's last time playing the character, maybe Robert dies in the upcoming third film while protecting the community in Southern Italy he has made his home.
In the third film, Robert goes to war with the mafia, but "it's not just the Mafia. The world has changed now and there are other bad elements involved as well," Fuqua told Empire. "He's really dealing with the Camorra. Even the Mafia calls them 'the barbarians.' They're a little different." If Robert doesn't make it out of the third movie alive, "The Equalizer 4" could be a revenge flick where a new hero finishes the job Robert couldn't and takes out the Camorra.
Who would star in The Equalizer 4?
"At some point someone else has to pick up the ball and serve justice. He's served his justice," Antoine Fuqua told Empire. Until the film is out, who this "someone else" could be is a mystery, but there is one promising possibility. In the third film, Denzel Washington co-stars with Dakota Fanning for the first time since they worked together in "Man on Fire" in 2004 when she was a child. "I'm a fan of the first two films, so getting to join it and be a little part of it was really amazing," Fanning told ET.
Fanning describes her character in "The Equalizer 3" as "a kind of low-level CIA agent who gets a mysterious phone call," tipping her off about the violence in Southern Italy where the film is set. "She meets McCall and has to figure out why he called her and what is really going on," Fanning explained. During an interview with Empire Magazine, Washington suggested that Fanning become the new vigilante if the studio wants to continue the hit franchise with a fourth film.
When news of her casting was made public, Fanning was effusive about her excitement, writing on Instagram, "My gratitude to share the screen once again with the legend of all legends is endless. Can't wait." With the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, we may not learn if Fanning is interested in starring in "The Equalizer 4" until the strike has concluded and actors grant interviews again.
Sony Pictures could do a complete reboot
If Dakota Fanning isn't interested in becoming a new vigilante in "The Equalizer 4," Sony Pictures could do a complete reboot of the franchise with a new actor and a fresh storyline following the three novels written by Michael Sloan, who was a co-creator of the original television series starring Edward Woodward. The first film could follow the first book's plot about Robert taking down a Chechen nightclub owner who also runs an assassination service.
The second film could follow the second book, where Robert travels to Syria at the behest of a worried mother to save her son, an Army Captain reported as killed in action. While in Syria, Robert uncovers a terror plot by a group of mercenaries known as Momento Miro and discovers the mercenaries are led by his former boss at The Company. Robert must find his old boss, who has been erased from all records, and stop a terrorist attack on U.S. soil.
The third film would follow the last book in the series, taking Robert to North Korea on a rescue mission to save an old friend from a prison camp. Robert would also travel to the Italian Rivera, where he must contend with Momento Miro once again — all while being hunted by a group of mercenaries hired to take him out. This reboot would be more action-oriented and use the world as a stage, rather than focusing on Robert helping everyday people.
Sony Pictures could make an Equalizer prequel series
Director Antoine Fuqua suggested "The Equalizer 3" might delve into Robert McCall's past as a government operative. Fuqua told Slash Film that the third film will "hopefully, reveal a little more about Robert." Depending on how deep they go into his history, another option for the studio is to make a prequel exploring Robert's time as a U.S. Marine and a DIA agent who faked his own death.
This new series would star a younger actor playing Robert before the events of the 2014 film, and could easily land on a streaming service in a television format. Scriptwriter Richard Wenk revealed in an interview that he conceived of "The Equalizer" as an origin story showing how Robert became a vigilante for the disenfranchised. With the popularity of series like Amazon's reboot "Jack Ryan," there is a market for a prequel series showing how Robert became such an efficient killer.
Amazon has also greenlit a prequel for "The Terminal List," demonstrating streaming services' interest in creating a franchise with spin-off series and prequels. Just look at the ever-expanding "Yellowstone" universe! "You're always riding some different wave," Wenk told Creative Screenwriting. "As you see now, a lot of the best material is going to streaming or to television. Writers are being drawn to that because they're getting more freedom. You can tell things in longer form, make them more interesting."
They could make an animated series
In "The Equalizer 2," Robert befriends an artistically talented teenage boy, Miles Whittaker (Ashton Sanders). Robert makes a deal with Miles, promising to pay him for painting over graffiti at their apartment complex, but only if Miles continues attending school rather than joining a gang. When Robert investigates Susan's death, Robert's former covert team kidnaps Miles to establish leverage over him. After Robert saves Miles' life, the teenage boy sees Robert as a hero and creates a comic book superhero based on him.
The studio could produce an animated series following the adventures of Miles' superhero: an everyday hero who helps the helpless, aided by a teenage boy who lives in the superhero's apartment building and recently lost his older brother to gang violence, as Miles did. In the animated series, the teenage boy would keep the superhero's secret and become his sidekick. Together, they would defend their community by going toe to toe with the gangs plaguing their neighborhood.
As screenwriter Richard Wenk said, Robert is "this iconic hero who speaks for those who can't and acts for those who are unable, and we're in a time in our culture where people feel voiceless and they don't get the help they need." He added how "The Equalizer" franchise gave audiences "this shining knight, you know, that lives in the shadows." If that doesn't sound like the protagonist of an engaging and gritty animated series, we don't know what does.
The Equalizer has returned to the small screen
The film series starring Denzel Washington as Robert McCall was actually a reboot of the original CBS series that ran for four seasons during the 1980s. In 2021, CBS rebooted the series with Queen Latifah playing Robyn McCall, a CIA agent who becomes disillusioned with her work as an intelligence operative but finds solace in helping everyday people in need.
The rebooted television series went in a new direction with a woman at the center, and Latifah was thrilled to take on the iconic role. "I am absolutely excited and love the fact that Denzel made this a relevant product again because I did watch the original series as a kid," Latifah said during a virtual Television Critics' press tour, as reported by Comic Book.
Despite a cool reception to the television series, "The Equalizer" reboot was renewed for both Season 3 and 4, before Season 2 finished airing. However, the ongoing WGA strike and SAG-AFTRA strike will delay the production of Season 4. Although it isn't clear if "The Equalizer 4" will ever happen or if there will be a new rebooted film series, there will be at least one more season of the television show for fans who love this renegade vigilante dedicated to helping the voiceless and disenfranchised.