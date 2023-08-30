The Equalizer 4 - Will It Ever Happen?

"The Equalizer" is an origin story depicting how Robert McCall (Denzel Washington), a fastidious middle-aged widower, becomes a vigilante. Robert is friendly but evasive about his past; He has insomnia and frequents a diner where he reads novels. Eventually, he befriends an underage sex worker, Teri (Chloë Grace Moretz). After she is hospitalized by a client, Robert kills her pimp and his cronies, who are the Boston arm of a Russian organized crime syndicate. Although Robert wants to leave the violence of his life as an intelligence operative behind, he resolves to use his skills to help the helpless.

In "The Equalizer 2," Robert embraces his role as a vigilante and becomes a Lyft driver. He continues helping people anonymously, but things get personal when his friend and former colleague, Susan Plummer (Melissa Leo), is murdered in Brussels while investigating a suspicious murder-suicide. After her husband, Brian Plummer (Bill Pullman), asks Robert to find her killer, Robert discovers his old covert team is responsible for Susan's death, and Robert goes on a rampage to exact revenge.

If you've seen the trailers for "The Equalizer 3" you already know the film takes Robert to Southern Italy where he must contend with the mafia. The film is being touted as the last installment in Antoine Fuqua's trilogy. Any film fanatic knows studios are reluctant to drop the curtain on a franchise as popular and financially successful as this one, so stick with us as we explore whether "The Equalizer 4" will ever happen.