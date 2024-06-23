The NC-17 Rated Box Office Flop That Almost Ruined Chloe Sevigny's Career Career

Actress and model Chloë Sevigny appeared in an extremely risqué NC-17 movie early in her career ... so did it almost destroy her future?

"The Brown Bunny," helmed by controversial writer-director Vincent Gallo in 2004, stars Gallo himself alongside Sevigny and features an incredibly explicit scene — so explicit, in fact, that it reportedly wasn't simulated as sex scenes normally are. Though Sevigny courted her own controversy after playing Daisy in the movie, she says it didn't hurt her career long-term, but that it was difficult to deal with in the immediate aftermath.

"I got my first studio film after that," Sevigny told W Magazine in a 2017 profile that partly focused on her divisive role in "The Brown Bunny." "I'd never been offered a studio film. It was Zodiac. I don't think it really hurt me, necessarily. I mean, it hurt me, in a lot of ways ... Some relationships have had trouble with it. Of course, my mom and I don't talk about it."

In a different interview with The Guardian in 2016 Sevigny claims that "The Brown Bunny" didn't adversely affect her career whatsoever. For example, she says that she wasn't actually "dropped" by William Morris, her agency at the time, but that someone replaced her original agent and she didn't like the new guy ("So I left. I mean, I left them. They didn't fire me"). Asked if she thinks Gallo stirred up a lot of the fuss himself, Sevigny said she believed he did: "I think Vincent is very good at whipping up hysteria. He enjoys all that, but it was not so much fun for me. Not fun when it was happening and still not so fun now. Really not."