The Controversial Movie Roger Ebert Named The Worst In Cannes History

The Cannes Film Festival may be one of the world's most prestigious celebrations of cinema, but it's not some stuffy, staid event. A single screening — where booing and hollering are the norm — would debunk that assumption. Furthermore, Cannes is the home to some notable cinematic controversies and publicity stunts, whether it was Jean-Luc Godard getting pied in the face in 1985 or Belgian director Felix van Groeningen and his actors cycling nude down the Croisette in 2009.

Of course, some scandals play out on the big screen. For every "The 400 Blows" and "Easy Rider," there are maligned films inspiring hisses and walk-outs. In 2003, "The Brown Bunny" drew the ire of hundreds of attendees. Roger Ebert deemed it "the worst movie in the history of the Cannes Film Festival."

Directed by and starring Vincent Gallo, an independent filmmaker who had previously impressed critics with his 1996 debut, "Buffalo '66," "The Brown Bunny" was a much more polarizing work. Gallo plays Bud Clay, an aimless drifter driving across the country who can't get his ex, Daisy (Chloë Sevigny), out of his head.

The film has gained infamy for an unsimulated sex act between Sevigny and Gallo, though for Ebert, that wasn't its biggest flaw. In his review, he called "The Brown Bunny" "Tedious ... unenduringly boring ... amateurish, narcissistic, self-indulgent, and bloody-minded," to name a few choice words.