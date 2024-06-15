R-Rated Star Wars Is Possible - There's Just One Big Condition
By now, fans know that their favorite far away galaxy isn't exactly home to the wanton bloodiness found in a Quentin Tarantino movie. That's not to say the "Star Wars" franchise can't get gruesome. After all, the original trilogy and the prequel movies made their names by maiming their protagonists. And who could forget Darth Vader slaughtering an entire hallway filled with Rebel scum? ("Rogue One" was almost a decade ago, let that sink in.)
Still, as violent as "Star Wars" can be, the iconic series has never crossed into R-rated territory. Could it, in the near future? Well, according to franchise stalwart Dave Filoni, maybe. During an interview with "Happy Sad Confused" host Josh Horowitz, one where he was joined by Hayden Christensen and Rosario Dawson, Filoni was asked if "Star Wars" could make the R-rated leap. "The bottom line is: whatever we do, it has to be really well done ... I think that there's an audience for that. I think also with that audience, I want to still be hitting the imagination of the kids out there so that they can grow up and appreciate those things," the Chief Creative Officer of Lucasfilm explained.
Filoni also pointed to the gritty nature of "Andor" and touched on how the "Star Wars" universe is expansive enough to allow for various creative visions. However, does this mean fans should expect a down and dirty rated-R "Star Wars" flick any time soon? Such a project would be a colossal shock.
George Lucas has maintained that Star Wars was always meant for children
"Star Wars" creator George Lucas has never shied away from firing back at critics. The prequels may be loved now, but back when they were first hitting the silver screen, the writer-director was a frequent target for a frenzied fandom's never-ending wrath. In May 2024, at the Cannes Film Festival where he received a Palme d'Or, Lucas recalled the hostile reaction the prequels received. "It was supposed to be a kid's movie for 12-year-olds that were going through puberty, who don't know what they're doing, and are asking all the big questions: What should I be worried about? What's important in life?" (per TheWrap).
Lucas further pointed to the ire that characters like C3PO (Anthony Daniels), Jar Jar Binks (Ahmed Best), and the Ewoks received, justifying their whimsical roles in a story that was always meant for younger viewers.
Taking all this into account, it's easy to see how a R-rated "Star Wars" may not exactly fit into the franchise's core DNA. Zack Snyder famously pivoted to "Rebel Moon" when he realized there were some lines Disney wouldn't cross with their greatest IP. Should "Star Wars" ever go R-rated with any project — film or streaming series — for better or worse, it'd be a move that would certainly be a complete 180 from Lucas' original vision.