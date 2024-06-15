R-Rated Star Wars Is Possible - There's Just One Big Condition

By now, fans know that their favorite far away galaxy isn't exactly home to the wanton bloodiness found in a Quentin Tarantino movie. That's not to say the "Star Wars" franchise can't get gruesome. After all, the original trilogy and the prequel movies made their names by maiming their protagonists. And who could forget Darth Vader slaughtering an entire hallway filled with Rebel scum? ("Rogue One" was almost a decade ago, let that sink in.)

Still, as violent as "Star Wars" can be, the iconic series has never crossed into R-rated territory. Could it, in the near future? Well, according to franchise stalwart Dave Filoni, maybe. During an interview with "Happy Sad Confused" host Josh Horowitz, one where he was joined by Hayden Christensen and Rosario Dawson, Filoni was asked if "Star Wars" could make the R-rated leap. "The bottom line is: whatever we do, it has to be really well done ... I think that there's an audience for that. I think also with that audience, I want to still be hitting the imagination of the kids out there so that they can grow up and appreciate those things," the Chief Creative Officer of Lucasfilm explained.

Filoni also pointed to the gritty nature of "Andor" and touched on how the "Star Wars" universe is expansive enough to allow for various creative visions. However, does this mean fans should expect a down and dirty rated-R "Star Wars" flick any time soon? Such a project would be a colossal shock.