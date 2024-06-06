George Lucas Fired Back At Critics Who Think Star Wars Is 'All White Men'

George Lucas has never been one to mince words, and while accepting an honorary Palme d'Or at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival on May 24, he was quite honest about certain complaints about the first six films in the "Star Wars" saga centering white, male characters. "They would say, 'It's all white men.' Most of the people are aliens! The idea is you're supposed to accept people for what they are, whether they're big and furry or whether they're green or whatever. The idea is all people are equal," Lucas said (per Variety).

Lucas proceeded to defend the franchise's track record, bringing up a number of main, supporting and background characters which have existed in the universe going all the way back to "A New Hope." "In the first one, there were a few Tunisians who were dark, and in the second one I had Billy Williams, and the [prequels], which they were also criticizing, I had Sam Jackson. He wasn't a scoundrel like Lando. He was one of the top Jedi."

While he's willing to defend the franchise's record on how it portrays women and non-white characters, Lucas did note that one group of sentient beings are discriminated against in the "Star Wars" universe.