Twitter Isn't Holding Back On Jonathan Majors' New Hollywood Award Win
When Jonathan Majors burst into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang the Conqueror, it seemed that the franchise had found its new alpha heel, a supervillain worthy of taking over from Thanos (Josh Brolin) as Phase Five's big bad. But after making his presence felt in Seasons 1 and 2 of "Loki" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," Marvel Studios unceremoniously dropped Majors in December 2023 as he faced a string of domestic abuse allegations. That's why fans on social media are up in arms over the latest development in the actor's career, as he is now set to receive the perseverance trophy at the fourth Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards on June 21.
The perseverance award, as explained by Hollywood Unlocked, is given to those who have "shown that no matter what adversity they face, they will continue to aspire to inspire." On X, formerly known as Twitter, user @cursedhat commented on the disconnect between the award's meaning and Majors' legal troubles, writing, "[T]hey're giving him an award because he [perservered] through criticisms of being an abuser?" Expressing a similar sentiment, @khaled tweeted, "J Majors at the awards ..." and accompanied that post with a clip of Homelander (Antony Starr) — the best (and most evil) character on "The Boys" — grinning obliviously as people cheer him on.
On a slightly more serious note, another X user remarked on the irony of Majors' perseverance award victory. "Same men will say men are protectors while they uplift this abuser. How is he coping? Does the award include a woman to assault?" they wrote. There were also others willing to give the former MCU actor the benefit of the doubt, including @blvkstvh, who tweeted, "If this is true I'm so happy for him. False accusations and unjust rulings should not stand in the face of reality."
Jonathan Majors has maintained his innocence
In the time since he was first accused of domestic abuse by his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari and later said to have acted abusively toward other women, Jonathan Majors has consistently denied the allegations. While addressing his Hollywood future on "Good Morning America" after being found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment in a December 2023 trial, the actor said he did not physically abuse Jabbari. He also held out some hope that he would be able to return to acting at some point in the future. "I pray I do," he said. "But it's God's plan and God's timing."
Although Majors was found not guilty of some of the charges levied against him in the aforementioned trial, he was sentenced in April 2024 to a one-year intervention program for domestic abusers. As of this writing, he has yet to issue a public statement on the trophy he is set to receive from Hollywood Unlocked, but as evidenced by the fan reactions on X, a lot of people aren't happy to see him receiving positive recognition — much less an award that acknowledges the winner's triumph over life's challenges — despite the well-documented accusations he has been facing since 2023.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.