Twitter Isn't Holding Back On Jonathan Majors' New Hollywood Award Win

When Jonathan Majors burst into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang the Conqueror, it seemed that the franchise had found its new alpha heel, a supervillain worthy of taking over from Thanos (Josh Brolin) as Phase Five's big bad. But after making his presence felt in Seasons 1 and 2 of "Loki" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," Marvel Studios unceremoniously dropped Majors in December 2023 as he faced a string of domestic abuse allegations. That's why fans on social media are up in arms over the latest development in the actor's career, as he is now set to receive the perseverance trophy at the fourth Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards on June 21.

The perseverance award, as explained by Hollywood Unlocked, is given to those who have "shown that no matter what adversity they face, they will continue to aspire to inspire." On X, formerly known as Twitter, user @cursedhat commented on the disconnect between the award's meaning and Majors' legal troubles, writing, "[T]hey're giving him an award because he [perservered] through criticisms of being an abuser?" Expressing a similar sentiment, @khaled tweeted, "J Majors at the awards ..." and accompanied that post with a clip of Homelander (Antony Starr) — the best (and most evil) character on "The Boys" — grinning obliviously as people cheer him on.

On a slightly more serious note, another X user remarked on the irony of Majors' perseverance award victory. "Same men will say men are protectors while they uplift this abuser. How is he coping? Does the award include a woman to assault?" they wrote. There were also others willing to give the former MCU actor the benefit of the doubt, including @blvkstvh, who tweeted, "If this is true I'm so happy for him. False accusations and unjust rulings should not stand in the face of reality."