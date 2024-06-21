AI Makes Lord Of The Rings A Cyberpunk Epic & It Looks Genuinely Incredible

AI has had some fun with the Middle-earth IP. From Pixar movie concept art to a Wes Anderson-infused version of "The Lord of the Rings," artificial intelligence has been endlessly rehashing J.R.R. Tolkien's world. One of these adaptations jumps forward in time, meshing the famous fantasy trilogy with the Cyberpunk 2077 universe. Created by theaipage, the short clip is packed with throwbacks, references, and clever cross-over puns. The Instagram post is titled "AI Generated Lord of the Rings in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe," and the caption explains that it was created with the "Screen AI" tool.

The clip starts with a close mimicry of Hugo Weaving's Elrond talking to Gandalf. This is accompanied by a shot of a Weaving-esque character in a trench coat who has some strong Agent Smith from "The Matrix" vibes. From there, we get a barrage of witty lines, most of which are lifted from "The Lord of the Rings" with clever adjustments.

Elrond references "cycles" of time. Heroes are now hackers and netrunners. The One Ring is now a "Chip" that can pick up its creator's signal and must be wiped. Hobbits are shown with drawn, pale faces and scraggly emo haircuts. The Tower of Sauron is now the Arasaka Tower with a glowing eyeball-shaped AI core. The Nazgûl ride motorcycles. We even get a montage of futuristic members of the Fellowship of the Ring, each in their own genetically and technologically modified cyberpunk glory. Gimli is particularly entertaining, as the brawny character declares that the Chip-bearer doesn't have his axe, but rather his "hacks." The in-video title sums up this genuinely incredible mash-up by calling it "The Cyber Lord of the Chips."