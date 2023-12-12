Pixar's Lord Of The Rings Movie Is Too Good To Be True

AI has been busy recreating human art across the entertainment industry. From Wes Anderson-inspired adaptations of "The Lord of the Rings" to endless Seinfeld-like shows, AI is rewriting the entertainment playbook. In many instances, these computer-generated iterations take viewers right to the uncanny valley. However, there's one antidote to that CGI hell — Pixar.

Instagram user @benmornin recently featured a pair of posts revealing what J.R.R. Tolkien's world would look like if it were a Pixar movie. The collection of still images immediately communicates that soft, gentle cartooning that is a trademark element of the studio's films and applies the hallmark style to a variety of pop culture's favorite fantasy individuals.

The posts contain 20 different pieces of artwork. These range from lead characters, like Frodo and Aragorn, to fan-favorite supporting roles, including Faramir, Arwen, and Treebeard. While each picture brings its character to life in a different way, there are several themes that are classic Pixar staples, starting with everyone's big, colorful eyes. Neat, clean lines are also common, as are everyone's unrealistically clean clothing and accouterments. To top it off, everyone is smiling — with the one exception of Saruman.

This isn't the only time @benmornin has dabbled in generative AI adaptations. The user is known for their AI-generated artwork across many popular entertainment fixtures and genres. Adapting Pixar versions of various IPs, from "Star Wars" to "One Piece" to "The Office," is one common theme. But the bizarre fun doesn't stop there. The profile has also created a number of interesting AI images, from toddler versions of "Harry Potter" to medieval mock-ups of MCU characters. Some of these are exactly what you'd expect. Others are as strange as they come.