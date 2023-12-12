Pixar's Lord Of The Rings Movie Is Too Good To Be True
AI has been busy recreating human art across the entertainment industry. From Wes Anderson-inspired adaptations of "The Lord of the Rings" to endless Seinfeld-like shows, AI is rewriting the entertainment playbook. In many instances, these computer-generated iterations take viewers right to the uncanny valley. However, there's one antidote to that CGI hell — Pixar.
Instagram user @benmornin recently featured a pair of posts revealing what J.R.R. Tolkien's world would look like if it were a Pixar movie. The collection of still images immediately communicates that soft, gentle cartooning that is a trademark element of the studio's films and applies the hallmark style to a variety of pop culture's favorite fantasy individuals.
The posts contain 20 different pieces of artwork. These range from lead characters, like Frodo and Aragorn, to fan-favorite supporting roles, including Faramir, Arwen, and Treebeard. While each picture brings its character to life in a different way, there are several themes that are classic Pixar staples, starting with everyone's big, colorful eyes. Neat, clean lines are also common, as are everyone's unrealistically clean clothing and accouterments. To top it off, everyone is smiling — with the one exception of Saruman.
This isn't the only time @benmornin has dabbled in generative AI adaptations. The user is known for their AI-generated artwork across many popular entertainment fixtures and genres. Adapting Pixar versions of various IPs, from "Star Wars" to "One Piece" to "The Office," is one common theme. But the bizarre fun doesn't stop there. The profile has also created a number of interesting AI images, from toddler versions of "Harry Potter" to medieval mock-ups of MCU characters. Some of these are exactly what you'd expect. Others are as strange as they come.
A closer look at the Middle-earth Pixar experience
This still-image adaptation of a Pixar Middle-earth experience isn't as immersive as some of the motion-picture trailers that others have created. Nevertheless, a picture is worth 1,000 words, and 20 of them together add synergy to that concept. The original post starts with the smiling faces of the Hobbits Frodo and Sam. Gandalf and Aragorn come next, followed by the half-sized Merry and Pippin. Gimli, Legolas, and Boromir round out the Fellowship of the Ring, with Arwen tagging along as the final image in the post.
The comments are very positive, with one user quickly asking, "Where is Gollum?" The answer comes in the next post. This second grouping kicks off with Sméagol himself, sporting oversized optics and a smile that stretches from ear to ear. After this, we get an assortment of other important supporting characters, including Bilbo, Galadriel, Elrond, Saruman, Wormtongue, Éomer, Éowyn, Faramir, and Treebeard.
While the Pixar treatment is fun, it does make a few mistakes right out of the gate. Elrond, for instance, is shown with stubble — something that isn't common among Elves. He also has round ears — as do some of the Hobbits. The overall positive tone of the entire group is also a bit dissonant with the somber and serious tone that defines so much of "The Lord of the Rings." Nevertheless, the look and feel are a perfect blend of Pixar's positive animation and Tolkien's imaginary world.