The Last Of Us Season 2's Most Important Episode Has A Perfect Director

Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us Part II"

Fans of HBO's award-winning adaptation of the video game "The Last of Us" may know that there's an enormously heart-wrenching scene coming early in Season 2. Apparently, some of the early episodes — which will, more likely than not, feature this tough scene — will be directed by Mark Mylod, a perfect choice to oversee this momentous moment.

According to an article in The Hollywood Reporter, Mylod, known for his work on "Succession" and "Game of Thrones," is set to direct the first two episodes of Season 2 (strangely enough, this news officially broke in a feature on Hollywood power lawyers in a section about Mylod's lawyer Julian Zajfen). Why is this so important? Because one of the show's two protagonists will likely die in those two episodes.

Those who have played "The Last of Us Part II" know that the game opens with a gutting sequence where Joel — played by Pedro Pascal in the adaptation, who recently won a Screen Actors Guild for his role — is killed by a young woman named Abby, who will be played in Season 2 by Kaitlyn Dever. As Abby brutally kills Joel in an act of revenge (we'll circle back to the nature of that revenge in just a bit), his young companion and surrogate daughter Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey, watches. It's a truly horrific scene, but if Mylod does indeed direct it, it'll be handled perfectly.