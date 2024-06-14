5 Shark Movies To Watch After Netflix's Under Paris

In the new Netflix shark movie "Under Paris" — which really should have been called "Shark de Triomphe" — an enormous shortfin mako shark named Lilith starts terrorizing the French capital after marine biologist Sophia Assalas (Bérénice Bejo) discovers and tags her in the Pacific Ocean. Before long, Lilith starts wreaking absolute havoc on Paris by lurking in the Seine, the river that bisects the City of Lights into northern and southern sections (known as the "right bank" on the north and the "left bank" on the right). Obviously, Lilith's presence in Paris causes some ... pretty large issues, especially because she's been giving birth to increasingly deformed and dangerous sharks that can swim freely in fresh water.

A French film obtained by the streamer, "Under Paris" has proven pretty popular on Netflix — despite the fact that, slight spoiler alert, it has a pretty bleak ending — so if you just checked out this foreign action flick, what other shark movies should you add to your list? From the movie that came to define the genre to some pretty silly, over-the-top movies about these apex predators, here are a couple shark movies to add to your watchlist after you finish "Under Paris."