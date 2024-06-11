The Killer Shark Movie That's Gobbling Up Netflix's Top 10 Charts Right Now

An international creature feature is taking over Netflix. Released on June 5, 2024, "Under Paris" has quickly become one of the streamer's most popular movies. As of June 11, the French film is the No. 1 release on the platform worldwide. In the United States, the Xavier Gens-directed picture is the third most-watched film on Netflix, trailing "Wonder" and "Hit Man." The French creature movie has even usurped Japan's "Godzilla Minus One," which is finally available for millions to watch at home.

"Under Paris" dominating the Netflix charts isn't surprising, as it's one of the most talked-about films of the year. Critically, it has mixed-to-positive reviews, boasting a 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Michael Nordine of Variety enjoyed the shark horror picture, deeming it a ridiculous but enjoyable movie that follows in the footsteps of "Jaws." On the other hand, Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting found the film to be derivative and average at best, writing, "There's potential lurking in these waters and a few bloody scenes that stand out, but overall, its tonal swings between somber seriousness and summer horror fun distract too much from what works."

Users on the film-centric social media site Letterboxd are also polarized, giving "Under Paris" an average 2.3 star rating. User David Chen, co-host of the podcast "The Filmcast," gleefully described it as one of the stupidest movies he's ever seen, yet found it enjoyable for "doing its own thing, and taking its [B] movie self EXTREMELY seriously."