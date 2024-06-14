The Real Reason Jon Seda Reunited With His Former Chicago PD Co-Stars

Don't get too excited, "Chicago P.D." fans — it looks like Jon Seda won't be headed back to the drama next season. While viewers' hopes were stoked up for an Antonio Dawson return after Seda posted a cryptic photo at the wrap party for "Chicago P.D." Season 11 on his Instagram, it looks like the actor was there for a very specific reason — he was invited by Jason Beghe, who plays Hank Voight on the show.

Speaking to ScreenRant, Beghe explained, "The context was we had a cast party, and I had been talking to Jon, and we'd been meaning to get together. And I said, 'Hey, why don't you just come to the cast party, be my date?'" Beghe acknowledged that the picture then spread all over the internet: "I don't read the papers, but people said it was all over, like this big thing."

While fans are likely to be let down by this new revelation, it turns out that Beghe still holds out hope that Seda will return to the drama, and even thinks it might happen on a limited basis.