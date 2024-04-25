Jon Seda United With Multiple Generations Of Chicago PD Stars For A Cryptic Photo

Might a behind-the-scenes picture hint that Jon Seda is headed back to "Chicago P.D."? Or was he making an on-set visit? Posted to the actor's Instagram on April 17, the image is captioned, "It was great to see you guys!" It is then hashtagged #onechicago and #chicagopd, and Seda credits assistant director Sam Alvelo with taking the image. The picture features Seda on the set of the drama with current cast members Jason Beghe and Benjamin Levy Aguilar and former cast member Jesse Lee Soffer, who has returned to "Chicago P.D." to direct an episode.

While Soffer's presence on the set may be explicable, Seda's poses an interesting question. Might he be making an on-screen appearance as Antonio Dawson, perhaps to shepherd off Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) as Season 11 ends? Is he popping in for another reason entirely? Or will he stay off-screen? In any event, Seda has previously joked about returning to the drama and has acknowledged that the door remains wide open for Antonio's return.

That matter currently remains up in the air, but one thing's for certain: Dawson was alive but in a precarious place when he last appeared on "Chicago P.D." — one that may be quite dangerous for him if he ever returns to the city.