Here's The Actress Rihanna Wants To Play Her In A Biopic

Rihanna is a legitimate force to be reckoned with, and we're all lucky to be living in her world. Since she rose to prominence for her chart-busting, Grammy-winning songs, the starlet has expanded her horizons, launching the prominent Fenty brand. At the age of 36, Rihanna has consistently proven herself as a trailblazer and innovator in various industries. Unsurprisingly, the billionaire is already thinking about her legacy and how she wants to be remembered, especially on the silver screen. In an interview with E! News, Rihanna revealed she wants rising star Taylor Russell to play her in a biopic.

Rihanna's reasoning is simple. "She's got a nice forehead and she's fly and I feel like I want to be her, so I want her to pretend to be me," she said. "I want people to see me in that light. Just gorgeous, she's stunning." While she's not a major household name just yet, Russell is quickly climbing Hollywood's ranks thanks to her slew of diverse and exciting roles. In addition to acting, Russell has become well-respected model, lending her talents to magazines like Vogue Italia and brands such as Prada. What's surprising is that Rihanna, being the multi-hyphenate talent that she is, isn't interested in starring in her own biopic. The pop icon has appeared in a number of films, like "Battleship" and a hidden gem starring Donald Glover that's available on Prime Video.

While she's taken a step back from acting in recent years, Rihanna ended her long hiatus from music with a track for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in 2022.